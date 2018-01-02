Jacksonville police find vehicle, shooting suspect remains at-large

One person was shot in the head and another in the neck on New Year's Eve in Jacksonville and police say they've now located a vehicle belonging to the suspect.

Officials have found a vehicle belonging to a suspect in a New Year's Eve shooting in Cherokee County.

Jacksonville police are searching for Carlton "Hammer" Johnson, 27. Johnson is suspected of shooting two people during a gathering on New Year's Eve at a residence in the 900 block of Crockett Street. Johnson fled in a gray 2005 Jeep Cherokee with TX license plate JLG7285.

KLTV news partner, The Jacksonville Progress, reports that officers say they located the jeep on Jan. 1 but Johnson remains at large. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The newspaper reports that one victim was shot in the head and the other was shot in the neck. Both were taken to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown at this time.

To provide information on Johnson's whereabouts, contact local law enforcement.

