Smith County Sheriff's Office to place decals on gas pumps

Smith County Sheriff's Office fraud detectives are placing decals on gas pumps throughout the county as a proactive measure against gas pump skimmers.

The sheriff's office announced the news Tuesday morning.

"This is to remind the public to be aware of this type of credit card fraud and to caution any would be suspects that our detectives check many gas pumps throughout Smith County on a daily basis. This epidemic problem requires the attention of all citizens and gas station owners," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The department is asking residents to report any suspicious activity at gas stations and to be mindful of your credit card statements for potential fraud.

