Power restored for more than 1700 residences in Gladewater

SWEPCO says there are no more outages in Gladewater.

More than 1700 residents now have power again in the city of Gladewater.

The power went out just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Mark Robinson with SWEPCO says the outage was caused by an overloaded breaker. The problem has now been resolved.

