Wood County man arrested for theft of property worth nearly $150,000

A Wood County man has been arrested for theft of property.

Jamie Albert Gore is accused of stealing nearly $150,000 worth of equipment from Atlas Oil Exploration.

On Sept. 6 a deputy took a report from Atlas Oil owner, Jerrell Sumrall. Sumrall stated he received information in regards to Gore, an employee, having company at his residence and that he had been selling oilfield pipeline from the company. Sumrall stated the offense occurred sometime between June 1 and August 28 of 2017 and that the total loss was $143,409.

Sumrall met with Gore and asked him about the stolen property that he may have at his residence that belonged to Atlas. Gore released a weed eater which was at the residence, a new in box Victor Cutting Torch Set which was in a toolbox under the carport, a white diesel fuel tank with a pump that was on the back of his personal vehicle and a Verizon cell phone.

Gore was interviewed on Sept. 15 at the Wood County Sheriff's Office. During the interview Gore stated his last day to work for Atlas was on Sept. 2 and he was relieved of his duties by Sumrall with no explanation. He stated he never sold any pipe from Atlas to anyone.

Three other people were interviewed in regards to Gore selling pipeline. Investigators gathered enough information to charge Gore with theft of property greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000, which is a third-degree felony.

Gore was booked into the Wood County Jail on Dec. 20 and was released the same day after posting $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.