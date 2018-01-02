3 month old, teen killed in Harrison County wreck

A teen and a 3-month-old were killed New Year's Eve in a two-vehicle fatal crash in Harrison County.

The wreck occurred at 3:20 p.m. on FM 2208, near the city of Longview.

Jessica Marie Click, 19, of Hallsville, and a 3-month-old child were killed in the wreck.

A preliminary crash report by DPS indicates that Click was traveling northbound on FM-2208. Christopher Derr, of Jefferson, was traveling southbound on the same road. For an unknown reason, Click drove into the southbound lane and struck Derr's vehicle.

Click was taken to Christus Good Shepard in Longview where she was pronounced dead by Judge Carlson.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 3-month-old child, was transported to Longview Regional where he was later pronounced dead by Judge Jameson.

Derr was transported to Christus Good Shepard in Longview in serious condition.

The preliminary report shows all were restrained properly. The crash remains under investigation.

