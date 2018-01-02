Hopkins Co. deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide

Hopkins County Sheriff's Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened New Year's Day.

Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum said around 9:45 a.m. Monday deputies were dispatched to a residence off of County Road 2408 in reference to a welfare call.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found two men dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

The two men were identified as Jerry Shortnacy, 50, and Jonathan Shortnacy, 44. Both were believed to have lived at the residence.

Sheriff Tatum said it looked like one brother had been shot and the other brother apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sheriff Tatum said there had been a history of violence between the two brothers and the last time they had been seen was sometime Sunday.

Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings pronounced both men dead about 11 a.m. Monday. Both bodies were sent to a medical examiner for autopsy.

Texas Ranger John Vance is assisting Hopkins County deputies and investigators

