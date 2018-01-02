Tuesday's Weather: Hard freeze warnings, wind chill advisories until 10 a.m. Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid-30s

Hard Freeze Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are in effect until 10 a.m. this morning. Arctic air will remain in place, making for a very cold morning. High pressure is to our north, helping a northeasterly flow bring in the more cool air into the area. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy today.

Wednesday will begin with below freezing temperatures, but highs will return into the 40s by the afternoon. Overnight lows will be bitterly cold all work week, but highs will also remain in the 40s. A rapid warm-up is expected this weekend. The wind direction will shift to a southerly flow by Friday, and highs are expected to be near 50 degrees Saturday. Sunday will be even warmer. Sunday's overnight low will exceed our high. Lows will be in the low 40s and highs near 60.

There is a small chance for showers Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Next Monday brings a better rain chance as a cold front passes. Winds will shift to a northerly direction, flowing in at 10-15 mph.

