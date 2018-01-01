Crippling cold continues

Weather is first and foremost in the news tonight. The bitter cold that's sweeping the country is also making its presence known here in East Texas. We'll have new reports on the ways its affecting life here.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto is joining us to make sure you know exactly what to expect from the weather where you live. He's tracking the temperatures. He'll have a new forecast for you at 10.

Then, we'll have a heartwarming story about a service dog who was lost after a wreck this weekend. Yocelin Gallardo has the story of how East Texas first responders went above and beyond to get the animal back to the boy who needed him.

