Crippling cold continues

Weather is first and foremost in the news tonight. The bitter cold that's sweeping the country is also making its presence known here in East Texas. We'll have new reports on the ways its affecting life here.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto is joining us to make sure you know exactly what to expect from the weather where you live. He's tracking the temperatures. He'll have a new forecast for you at 10.
Then, we'll have a heartwarming story about a service dog who was lost after a wreck this weekend. Yocelin Gallardo has the story of how East Texas first responders went above and beyond to get the animal back to the boy who needed him.
Each January 1 brings with it the happy news of the first baby born in area hospitals, which is a positive way to begin a brand new year.More >>
Each January 1 brings with it the happy news of the first baby born in area hospitals, which is a positive way to begin a brand new year.More >>
Despite the heartbreak, Morgan said his congregation isn't angry and they remain hopeful.More >>
Despite the heartbreak, Morgan said his congregation isn't angry and they remain hopeful.More >>
You may have seen the rocket’s red glare on New Year’s Eve, but if you saw it over a neighbor’s house within city limits, it was illegal.More >>
You may have seen the rocket’s red glare on New Year’s Eve, but if you saw it over a neighbor’s house within city limits, it was illegal.More >>
Two people were shot at an outdoor gathering in Jacksonville on New Year's Eve.More >>
Two people were shot at an outdoor gathering in Jacksonville on New Year's Eve.More >>
Austin's popular Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo has gained a following on social media, and not just for pictures of their famous margaritas, tacos or queso.More >>
Austin's popular Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo has gained a following on social media, and not just for pictures of their famous margaritas, tacos or queso.More >>