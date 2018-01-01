Fruitvale church vandalized, leaving members heartbroken

Early Friday morning, Roundflat Pentecostal Church Pastor Homer Morgan of Fruitvale was on his way to help another church in need. Right down the street, another local congregation, Fruitvale Church of Christ, was in flames. But when he drove by his own church, he noticed something was wrong.

"I got a call that the Fruitvale Church of Christ was on fire and so I jumped in the car to run over there and see if I could help [...] and noticed that the window [of our church] was broke out and now our church was vandalized," Morgan said.

Thousands of dollars in damage in the sanctuary has left the congregation at a loss.

"They broke out our window and came through; they took our fire extinguishers which we have placed all over the building in case of an emergency," he said. "They just sprayed it all in the sanctuary and that powder that comes out of those fire extinguishers; it just floats everywhere, so the church looks like it snowed in here."

Vandals broke in through a back window, stole electronics, and covered every inch of the sanctuary in white powder from the church fire extinguishers. Morgan said the vandalized church isn't what alarms church members; it's the fear of what could happen.

"We just had a church in South Texas that had an awful thing happen when a man came in and hurt a lot of people, and so people are scared," he said. "Then you have a little church in the country [that] gets vandalized and so our congregation is really brokenhearted about it, and so we had to calm them down and tell them it's going to be alright."

Despite the heartbreak, Morgan said his congregation isn't angry and they remain hopeful.

"We just want you to know this is not something you need to do, to hurt somebody else's property, and we have no hate in our heart, no bitterness, we just hope that they can find out what they did was wrong and make amends," he said.

At this time it is unclear whether the nearby church fire is related to this incident.

