Law enforcement kept busy with fireworks calls in Longview

Each January 1 brings with it the happy news of the first baby born in area hospitals, which is a positive way to begin a brand new year.More >>
Each January 1 brings with it the happy news of the first baby born in area hospitals, which is a positive way to begin a brand new year.More >>
Despite the heartbreak, Morgan said his congregation isn't angry and they remain hopeful.More >>
Despite the heartbreak, Morgan said his congregation isn't angry and they remain hopeful.More >>
You may have seen the rocket’s red glare on New Year’s Eve, but if you saw it over a neighbor’s house within city limits, it was illegal.More >>
You may have seen the rocket’s red glare on New Year’s Eve, but if you saw it over a neighbor’s house within city limits, it was illegal.More >>
Two people were shot at an outdoor gathering in Jacksonville on New Year's Eve.More >>
Two people were shot at an outdoor gathering in Jacksonville on New Year's Eve.More >>
Austin's popular Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo has gained a following on social media, and not just for pictures of their famous margaritas, tacos or queso.More >>
Austin's popular Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo has gained a following on social media, and not just for pictures of their famous margaritas, tacos or queso.More >>