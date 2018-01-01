Austin eatery El Arroyo publishes book based on funny signs

Austin's popular Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo has gained a following on social media, and not just for pictures of their famous margaritas, tacos or queso.

The restaurant is well-known for its frequently changing sign out front, typically with a humorous saying, quote, pun or sarcastic observation. It became so widely-known and popular that its Instagram and Facebook accounts gained thousands of followers, anxious to see what they might post on the sign next.



Then in 2017, the restaurant published a book of its funny signs, and it has been very popular, selling out at the restaurant during the holidays .It's currently on backorder, but you can get your name on the list here.



The kind folks at El Arroyo agreed to allow us to share some of our favorite signs from their social media account. We hope you get as many laughs out of them as we did!

You can visit El Arroyo on Facebook at this link. They are located at 1624 W. 5th Street in Austin. Their number is 512-474-1222.

