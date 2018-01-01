Jacksonville PD: Man shoots 2 at New Year's Eve party, flees in Jeep Cherokee

Two people were shot at an outdoor gathering in Jacksonville on New Year's Eve.



Jacksonville police say that on Sunday at 9:09 p.m., they received a call about shots fired at 925 Crockett Street. The caller said that a man at an outdoor gathering had shot two people after an altercation at the event.



Officers say they arrived to find a "chaotic and uncooperative group of people," and called for additional units. Officers from Rusk PD, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Bullard PD, Cuney PD, and Texas Department of Public Safety all responded to assist Jacksonville officers.

Officers located the two gunshot victims lying on the ground. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue arrived and performed medical assistance. One victim was taken to ETMC Tyler and the other to ETMC Jacksonville. They are in unknown condition.



The caller and witnesses at the scene identified the shooter, police say, as Carlton "Hammer" Johnson, 27. There also may be other suspects involved, police believe. Johnson is currently wanted on warrants out of Jacksonville PD, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals Office, and the Texas Department of Pardons and Parole.



Johnson and other suspects fled in a gray 2005 Jeep Cherokee with TX license plate JLG7285. They suspects are considered armed and dangerous, police say, and they say please call 911 immediately if you know where Johnson or the vehicle might be located.



Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.