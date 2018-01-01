First Tyler New Year's baby born at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances

Each January 1 brings with it the happy news of the first baby born in area hospitals, which is a positive way to begin a brand new year.

It took until after lunchtime for the first baby to be born in Tyler on Monday. Perhaps 24 degrees is just too cold for the little ones, who are comfortable just where they are?

Cortney Gill gave birth to a baby boy named Conner Antonn Reid Sparks. The first-time mother says she was hoping to give birth on Christmas, but baby Conner had other plans.

She was checked in to the hospital around 3 AM and gave birth at 10:48 Monday morning. Weighing in at 5 pounds and 14 ounces, Gill says Conner is a blessing this New Year’s.

"He needs to know that his mommy loves him,and that he has a great support system," said Gill. " And that he stuck with me for the rest of his life, whether he likes it or not."

Rebecca Berkley with East Texas Medical Center says that there are no births yet in their hospitals. Will Knous with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances says there has been one birth, and Longview hospitals have reported none as of 2:30 on January 1.

