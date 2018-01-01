Winona home a total loss following New Year's Eve fire

A Winona home is a total loss following a New Year’s Eve fire.

The fire occurred Sunday evening near the intersection of Dallas Street and FM 2015 in Winona.

Two families occupied the two-story home. One of the residents told investigators they saw smoke coming from the upstairs light fixtures.

All residents escaped uninjured.

The Smith County Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

