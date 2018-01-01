Longview PD cites alcohol as factor in first fatal wreck of 2018

The Longview Police Department is citing alcohol as a factor in the first fatality of the new year.



Around 12:22 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a one vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Page Road.



A 2005 Ford 500 driven by Sharika Lata Hicks, 35, of Longview, ran a stop sign at the intersection with Alpine Road, a news release stated.



The car continued off the roadway and struck a tree.

Hicks was not wearing a seat belt and had been drinking, according to Longview Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Hicks was the only occupant of the vehicle.



