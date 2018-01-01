Kilgore Police investigating New Year's Eve homicide - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

BREAKING

Kilgore Police investigating New Year's Eve homicide

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) -

The Kilgore Police Department is investigating a New Year's Eve homicide.

At 11:34 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Meadow Green Apartment Complex, where 50-year-old Tracy Lynn Reedy was found lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

An unidentified suspect fled the scene before police arrived, according to Assistant Chief Roman Roberson.

The Criminal Investigation Unit is actively investigating this case, a news release stated.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective John Rowe at (903) 236-6906. Anonymous tips can be made by calling crime stoppers at (903) 236-STOP. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • Breaking News Stories on KLTV.comMore>>

  • Officials search for missing elderly man in Houston Co.

    Sunday, November 12 2017 12:25 AM EST2017-11-12 05:25:17 GMT
    Missing: Frank RothMissing: Frank Roth

    The Houston County Sheriff Office is searching for a missing elderly man, Frank Roth.  According to the HCSO, Roth was last seen walking his dog Friday near the Grapeland Country Club.  Roth was last wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.  

    More >>

    The Houston County Sheriff Office is searching for a missing elderly man, Frank Roth.  According to the HCSO, Roth was last seen walking his dog Friday near the Grapeland Country Club.  Roth was last wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.  

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Kilgore Police investigating New Year's Eve homicide

    Kilgore Police investigating New Year's Eve homicide

    Monday, January 1 2018 8:08 AM EST2018-01-01 13:08:53 GMT

    The Kilgore Police Department is investigating a New Year's Eve homicide.

    More >>

    The Kilgore Police Department is investigating a New Year's Eve homicide.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Mobile home fire displaces four people in Gregg County

    Mobile home fire displaces four people in Gregg County

    Thursday, December 21 2017 5:45 PM EST2017-12-21 22:45:58 GMT

    Four people are displaced after an early morning mobile home fire in Gregg County.

    More >>

    Four people are displaced after an early morning mobile home fire in Gregg County.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly