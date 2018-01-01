Kilgore Police investigating New Year's Eve homicide

An early morning accident claims the life of a pedestrian on an East Texas train track. Daingerfield police confirm it happened just before 9AM Saturday near the downtown circle of Webb Street and Coffey Street. According to the police department, a man was struck by a train near the location and killed. At this time, it is not known whether the victim was trying to cross the tracks when struck. The man’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin. This ...

