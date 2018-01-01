Kilgore Police investigating New Year's Eve homicide

The Houston County Sheriff Office is searching for a missing elderly man, Frank Roth. According to the HCSO, Roth was last seen walking his dog Friday near the Grapeland Country Club. Roth was last wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.More >>
Four people are displaced after an early morning mobile home fire in Gregg County.More >>
The National Weather Service is expected to survey damage in Cherokee and Rusk counties after storms moved through the area Tuesday evening.More >>
Derek Mitchem was 34 years old and served as an electronics technician for the United States Navy.More >>
Each January 1 brings with it the happy news of the first baby born in area hospitals, which is a positive way to begin a brand new year.More >>
The Longview Police Department is citing alcohol as a factor in the first fatality of the new year.More >>
Thousands of residents in northeast Longview started the new year without power after an early-morning wreck.More >>
