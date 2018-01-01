Thousands in Longview without power after wreck

Thousands of residents in northeast Longview are starting the new year without power after a wreck.

Sometime before 1:00 a.m. Monday, Longview Police responded to an accident with injuries in the 2100 block of Alpine Road.



Both lanes of traffic were closed between Eden Drive and Page Road due to the wreck involving at least one vehicle.



Further information was not immediately available.



Longview Police advise motorists to use an alternate route.



Residents near the scene of the wreck reported power lines were on the ground. SWEPCO also reported an equipment failure off Delia Drive.



As of 1:00 a.m., SWEPCO reported 3,487 customers without electricity in that area. The number of affected customers was reduced to 2,399 by 3:00 a.m.



According to the utility provider's website, power was estimated to be restored by 3:30 a.m.



