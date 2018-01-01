Thousands in Longview without power after wreck

The Kilgore Police Department is investigating a New Year's Eve homicide.More >>
The Kilgore Police Department is investigating a New Year's Eve homicide.More >>
Thousands of residents in northeast Longview are starting the new year without power after a wreck.More >>
Thousands of residents in northeast Longview are starting the new year without power after a wreck.More >>
East Texas homeless and rescue shelters are pleading with people to come in out of the cold.More >>
East Texas homeless and rescue shelters are pleading with people to come in out of the cold.More >>
Fruitvale Church of Christ members lost their place of worship in a fire early Friday morning.More >>
Fruitvale Church of Christ members lost their place of worship in a fire early Friday morning.More >>
NEW YORK, NY (KLTV) - Revelers have descended on Times Square in New York City to usher in the new year.More >>
NEW YORK, NY (KLTV) - Revelers have descended on Times Square in New York City to usher in the new year.More >>