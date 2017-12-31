Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to win in first career start

Patrick Mahomes II has gone from the Friday night lights in Whitehouse to the bright lights of the NFL.

On Sunday afternoon, the rookie quarterback made his first start for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs already had their playoff spot secure so earlier in the week head coach Andy Reid announced that Mahomes would start in place of starter Alex Smith. Mahomes was one of four of the five draft picks from this past April to make the first career start today.

It didn't take long for Mahomes to get his first completion. on his first drive, Mahomes completed a 51 yard pass on third down. He would finish the day completing 22 of 35 passes. He had 284 yards passing and one interception. Mahomes did not get a touchdown pass today but he did rush for 6 yards and make a dive at the end zone. He was originally given a touchdown on the field but the replay showed that he had stepped out at the one-yard line.

In the fourth, Reid benched Mahomes and let Tyler Bray get some playing time. Not much went well for the Chiefs at that point and the defense gave up a game tying touchdown with around 2 minutes left in the game. Reid would put Mahomes back in to see how the rookie could do with a two-minute offense.

Mahomes made several key passes and moved the team down the field. The team would set up a 30 yard field goal attempt by Harrison Butker who would nail it for the 27-24 win.

Mahomes is the first quarterback drafted by the chiefs to win a game for the organization since Todd Blackledge did it for the Chiefs in 1987.

After the game, head coach Andy Reid was impressed with the performance.

"I though Patrick did a nice job out there," Reid said. "I thought he had complete control. I mentioned to our guys that he is so fortunate to be in that room with Alex Smith that know about how to go about their job at this level. That is what he did. Alex was a great support for him and the coaches. For young quarterbacks he is going about it the right way and spends a tone of time doing work. He is not banking on the skill he was blessed with. He is working on it."

The Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs next Saturday.

