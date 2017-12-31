Fruitvale Church of Christ damaged in early morning fire

It was Friday morning when Church Elder, Terry Milligan, received a call. The church he spent five years building was in flames.

"Well there's disappointment of course but the church is made up of the Lord's people so a building is just a facility for you to meet," he said. "The church is made up of the Lord's people, the members of the congregation so the church is alive and well."

The sanctuary was only a few years old. Thankfully the building next door, where the church used to meet, had only sustained minor damages.

"I think the primary damage here was smoke and some water damage but they were able to get everything cleaned up so that we could come and worship today," he said.

Over one-hundred regular members showed up for church services on Sunday. Milligan said despite the loss the fire brought, there's a lesson to be learned.



"Don't get caught up in the material things of this life because the book of James tells us life is like vapor it appears for a little while and then vanishes away; don't get too caught up in what happens here because there's a lot better to come," he said.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.