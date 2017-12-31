LIVE: Crowds gather to usher in 2018

NEW YORK, NY (KLTV) - Revelers have descended on Times Square in New York City to usher in the new year.

Live streaming of the fireworks show in New York is expected to begin at 10:55 p.m. Mobile users click here to watch.

For 113 years, crowds have gathered at Times Square on New Year's Eve to watch the Ball Drop. The first Ball Lowering occurred in 1907, according to the official website for Times Square.

As midnight approaches, the lighted ball will descend 70 feet in sixty seconds.

"The Ball is a geodesic sphere, twelve feet in diameter, weighing 11,875 pounds. The Ball is covered with 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles and lit by 32,256 Philips Luxeon Rebel LEDs," the Times Square website notes.

At midnight, the lights on the ball are turned off and the words New Year “2018” will light up the sky.

Three-thousand pounds of world-famous New Year's Eve confetti will be released from rooftops of buildings throughout Times Square and be accompanied by pyrotechnic effects.

"The three thousand pounds of confetti includes tens of thousands of wishes from revelers around the world hoping for peace, love, good health and a better future in the new year," the website notes.

