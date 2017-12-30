Mount Pleasant police searching for burglar suspect - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Mount Pleasant police searching for burglar suspect

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX (KLTV) -

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is looking for a burglary suspect.

The robbery happened at James Mini Mart on North Jefferson Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

The suspect is spotted on surveillance video breaking into the store and stealing various items, including a lighter.

The suspect may be white or Hispanic, young, and either male or female. The height is estimated to be approximately 5'10-5'11, and shoe size is estimated to be between sizes 9-11. The burglar is also left-handed. 

Anyone with information is urged to call (903)575-4191.

