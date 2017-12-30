Tyler Police, TX-Dot offer tips on avoiding wrecks, warn against leaving the scene

The damage to Isha Rush's Toyota Camry may be minor, but she says the way it happened is unacceptable.

"I just felt really scared,” says Rush. “I didn't know what happened, that's how hard they hit me."

On December 27, Rush says she was easing up to a yield sign when the driver behind her slammed into her and then drove off before police arrived. The incident was one of eight hit and runs reported in Tyler over the past three days.

"I think that it is really wrong to do that,” says Rush. “I feel like if you are in a place where you feel like you need to leave the scene you should stop and think what if it had been your daughter."

Detective Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department says there are a few ways drivers involved in a hit and run situations can protect themselves.

"You should be a good witness,” says Erbaugh. “You should get a description of the car, if at all possible get a license plate, and get a description of the driver."

If a driver is unable to get that information, it's still important to contact police and make a report before leaving the scene.

"Always call your insurance company on any hit and run,” says Erbaugh. “They'll want a police report so call the police get a case number and then call your insurance company."

The combination of this weekend's wet roads and freezing temperatures creates the potential for even more accidents. The Texas Department of Transportation wants drivers to use caution ahead of time to try and avoid them.

"Drive to the conditions,” says Marcus Sandifer, Information Officer for TX-Dot, always slow down and don't slam on your breaks because it will lock up your wheels. If you do start sliding always turn into the skid the direction that you want to go."

If a driver is unable to avoid an accident or hits, a parked car and is unsure who it belongs to, Detective Erbaugh says they should leave their name and phone number on the vehicle to avoid receiving a citation.

