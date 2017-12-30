Hard Freeze Watches issued for East Texas - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Hard Freeze Watches issued for East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

The National Weather Service office in Shreveport, LA has issued Hard Freeze Watches for the majority of East Texas from Sunday night until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A Hard Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible. Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing Sunday evening and remain near or below freezing until Wednesday. 

Precautions should be taken to protect people, pets, pipes, and plants that are vulnerable to cold/freezing conditions.  

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Plumbers preparing for freezing pipes

    Plumbers preparing for freezing pipes

    Saturday, December 30 2017 10:13 PM EST2017-12-31 03:13:18 GMT

    With the threat of freezing temperatures looming for East Texas, one profession is preparing to be on call 24-7. Plumbers. 

    More >>

    With the threat of freezing temperatures looming for East Texas, one profession is preparing to be on call 24-7. Plumbers. 

    More >>

  • Mount Pleasant police searching for burglar suspect

    Mount Pleasant police searching for burglar suspect

    Saturday, December 30 2017 9:50 PM EST2017-12-31 02:50:53 GMT

    The Mount Pleasant Police Department is looking for a burglary suspect. 

    More >>

    The Mount Pleasant Police Department is looking for a burglary suspect. 

    More >>

  • Tyler Police, TX-Dot offer tips on avoiding wrecks, warn against leaving the scene

    Tyler Police, TX-Dot offer tips on avoiding wrecks, warn against leaving the scene

    Saturday, December 30 2017 6:56 PM EST2017-12-30 23:56:41 GMT
    (Source: KLTV News Staff)(Source: KLTV News Staff)

    The damage to Isha Rush's Toyota Camry may be minor, but she says the way it happened is unacceptable.

    More >>

    The damage to Isha Rush's Toyota Camry may be minor, but she says the way it happened is unacceptable.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly