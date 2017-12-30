Hard Freeze Watches issued for East Texas

The National Weather Service office in Shreveport, LA has issued Hard Freeze Watches for the majority of East Texas from Sunday night until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A Hard Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible. Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing Sunday evening and remain near or below freezing until Wednesday.

Precautions should be taken to protect people, pets, pipes, and plants that are vulnerable to cold/freezing conditions.

