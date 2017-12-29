Lufkin All Stars claim top sports story in Pineywoods for 2017

The past 365 days has been full of memories.

There have been so many negative stories around the world. It has always been said that sports can give us an escape. This year, plenty of athletes that call the Pineywoods home gave our viewers that escape.

Here is a list of our top 10 moments. (click on the story to see a full write up)

10. SFA defeats LSU on the road

9. Groveton Baseball has historic season

8. Clint Dempsey makes a comeback

7. Diboll and Rusk football sees big improvements

6. Keke Coutee leaving Texas Tech for NFL

5. Central Heights wins State Championship in Baseball

4. Dez Bryant throws biggest party ever in Lufkin

3. Lufkin Panthers return to playoff glory

2. East Texas teams dominate at state football championships

1. Lufkin All-Stars win U.S. Championship at LLWS