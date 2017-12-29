Catastrophic weather events of 2017

"We're just getting scared. It's rising rapidly. There's water everywhere."

In August, hurricane Harvey roared ashore in south Texas as a Category 4. Making landfall between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor.

"My trailer was just bouncing up and down. I lost everything. Just wiped me out,” said Hurricane Harvey survivor, Aaron Mitchell.

And as Harvey moved inland, it dumped more than 50 inches of rain across Houston, and 60-inches of rain just outside of Beaumont.

It was the most rain ever recorded in the U.S from a tropical system.

"Nobody has *ever* seen anything like this of this magnitude. It's total chaos. It's awful,” expressed Sandra Bricker, Hurricane Survivor.

The rising waters inundated homes and prompted thousands of rescues from the U.S Coast Guard, to police officers and firefighters, to neighbors rescuing neighbors by boat.

More than 72,000 people were rescued across south Texas.

Then, just two weeks later, "hurricane Irma" barreled across Puerto Rico and the Caribbean -- and took aim on Florida. The aim on Florida, lead to Governor Rick Scott’s decision to evacuate, "If you've been ordered to evacuate, you need to leave now."

Florida officials issued evacuations for 6.3 million people. On Sept., 10 hurricane Irma ripped across the Florida keys as a 130 mph category 4.

Causing a devastating impact.

Hours later, Irma made its second Florida landfall as a category 3, just south of Naples.

As it moved through the state, the storm cut power to more than six million customers and knocked out air conditioning at a nursing home in Hollywood Hills-- leading to the deaths of a dozen people.

Just two weeks after Irma, Puerto Rico braced for another devastating blow from Mother Nature.

Hurricane Maria made landfall on Sept., 10 as a category 4.

No part of the island was spared.

Neighborhoods were flooded or cut off by mudslides. Maria wiped out cell phone communications and left almost all of Puerto Rico in darkness.

Recovery for the island is expected to take years.

Most recently, many of our big weather stories have touched on the multiple wildfires in California.

Flames erupted in early October in Napa and Sonoma counties and quickly spread.

Many residents had little time to escape, like wildfire survivor Ernie Chapman, "I didn't grab anything, really. Seconds could have made the difference between life and death, so there was no waiting."

The vicious winds made it difficult for firefighters to battle the flames, and the wildfires burned out of control for days.

Then, earlier this month, fierce Santa Ana winds fueled even more fires.

The "Skirball fire" in Los Angeles County burned very near to the 405 freeway, officials had to temporarily shut it down.

And in Ventura County, the "Thomas fire" scorched thousands of acres and destroyed hundreds of homes.