Trial date set for Smith County commissioner who allegedly assaulted elderly woman

A Smith County Commissioner who has been indicted on a charge of elderly abused is set to begin her trial in 2018.

According to the Van Zandt County Criminal District Attorney office, the State’s prosecution of Smith County Commissioner Pct. 4 JoAnn Hampton, 60, is set to begin trial on Feb. 12, 2018, in the 241st District Court with Judge Dwight Phifer (an Anderson County visiting judge) presiding over the trial.

Hampton was arrested on April 24, 2017, after a report to Smith County of a possible assault at the Spring Creek Baptist Church.

The victim alleged that she had been inside the Pastor's office of the church with the door closed discussing an issue with the Pastor. That's when she says Hampton entered the office and started shouting at her. The victim went on to say that Hampton pushed her down, causing her to fall into a chair and injure her wrist.

Special Prosecutor Chris Martin has confirmed that all pre-trial negotiations have ceased and each side is preparing for trial. He believes the trial will last a few days and should conclude that same week.

