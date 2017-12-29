Extended period of sub-freezing temperatures heading for East Texas

As 2017 comes to a close, we’ve taken a look back at some of the top stories, not only from across the nation, but also here in East Texas.More >>
As a cold front moves towards East Texas, homeowners are making whatever preparations that they can, and fire departments are on stand-by waiting for the inevitable call of a residential fire started by someone just trying to stay warm.More >>
Around a hundred card skimmers were found at gas stations throughout Smith County this year, a problem that Sgt. Craig Halbrooks says many areas are facingMore >>
One person has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Greenville Thursday afternoon.More >>
A Smith County Commissioner who has been indicted on a charge of elderly abused is set to begin her trial in 2018.More >>
