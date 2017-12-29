Smith County place’s skimmers awareness stickers at gas pumps

The Smith County sheriff’s office has announced their latest proactive measure against gas pump skimmers.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office announced they will be placing decals to remind the public to be aware of this credit/debit card fraud, as well as to caution off any suspects. Authorities said this has become an epidemic problem that requires the attention of all citizens and gas station owners.

Authorities urge citizens to report any suspicious activity at a gas station and to be mindful of your credit/debit card statements for any kind of potential fraud.

