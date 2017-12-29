Volunteer Central: Opportunities to serve in ETX Dec. 29-Jan. 5

If you're looking for a way to get to know people as you serve others, volunteering with one of these organizations could be the perfect way to do that!

Volunteer Central —where volunteering through Directors of Volunteers in Agencies (DOVIA) makes the difference in the community.

Heart to Heart Hospice

Begin this New Year spending time with those in need. We are looking for exceptional volunteers to provide companionship and emotional support to those embracing end of life. For more information contact Carrie Blackwell at 903-593-6619.

Therapet

We are looking for volunteers with and without animals to help at various facilities in the East Texas area. Our next volunteer orientation will be on Thursday, January 11th from 6-8 pm at Green Acres Baptist Church, Lighthouse Building, Room 361. Information: 903-535- 2125 or info@therapet.org

Hospice of East Texas

Volunteers give the gift of time! If you have a heart to help celebrate lives, we will find a way for you to share at The Hospice of East Texas. As a volunteer you may connect with caregivers and patients through short visits and support. Or, you may prefer sorting and displaying donated items in the Hospice Resale Shops either in Henderson or Nacogdoches. We can find the right “fit” for you! Visit our website to learn more about this non-profit hospice – www.hospiceofeasttexas.org. For more information, please call Marleen Elkins at 903-266-3496.

Meals on Wheels Ministry

We dedicated to helping the elderly and disabled remain independent in their own homes as long as possible. We prepare and deliver a hot lunch to our client’s homes Monday through Thursday. Our volunteers usually come once a week to pick up the hot food and deliver a route. They provide their own vehicle and each route takes 1 to 1 ½ hours to deliver. We have volunteer sites in Tyler and 24 other towns within our 6-county service area. Information: Debbie Zea @ 903-525-0928 or go to www.mowmet.org

ETMC, Tyler Hospital

Volunteers are needed to assist patients get to their departments in the hospital, to give information and directions, to assist with sales in the gift shop, assist in the lab, and to hostess in the Breast Care Center. Volunteers must be able to walk well and push a wheelchair. We ask our volunteers to commit to one 4-hour shift per week. These opportunities are Mon-Fri between 5:30 AM and 8:00 PM. Complete application on line: www.etmc.org/volunteer or reach Joyce Brown at 903-531-8199 or jbbrown@etmc.org

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities and shifts in our many hospitals and clinics. Volunteers assist our patients, visitors, and staff in our Gift Shop, Information Desks, waiting rooms, and nursing units. Days and times are flexible.

Information: Annette Rios: annette.rios@tmfhc.org, www.tmfhc.org/volunteerapplication

North Tyler Developmental Academy

We are in need of office help to answer phones, doing filing and small office jobs. We are growing and are in need of volunteers. Information: Sonja at (903) 592-3671 or hr@northtylerday.org

For other volunteering opportunities please go to “Get Connected East Texas” at: http://getconnected.uwtyler.org/. Or email: yprince@tylertexas.com