Groups, orgs offering safe rides home on New Year’s Eve

Tyler:

This holiday season, Roberts & Roberts has teamed up with the Taxi Cab Company of Tyler to provide residents of Tyler and Longview free taxi rides home from local bars and restaurants. This annual campaign is aimed at preventing drunk driving during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season.

This community service will run from December 11, 2017, through January 1, 2018. For a free ride home this holiday season, whether in Tyler or Longview, please call the Taxi Cab Company of Tyler at (903) 592-3232.

Longview:

Longview transit has announced it will be providing a “safe-ride-home” on New Year’s Eve for the tenth consecutive year.

Users can schedule their rides from any time between 8:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

From the City of Longview:

Longview Transit, in partnership with R&K Distributors - Your Local Budweiser Distributor, is preparing to provide a “Safe-Ride-Home” on New Year’s Eve. For the tenth consecutive year, Longview Transit will give free rides to anyone within the Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve between 8:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. Rides can be scheduled by calling Longview Transit at 903-753-2287 ext.10.

The curb to curb service will be available to any destination within the city limits of Longview. The service is offered to the general public, including individuals that have had a couple of drinks or those that simply do not want to drive that evening. Longview Transit encourages riders to schedule trips in advance, if possible. Advanced reservations will begin December 27, 2017, at 8 a.m.

According to Longview Transit Director of Operations Tequita Mumphrey, “Longview Transit has been providing Safe-Ride-Home transportation on New Year’s Eve for nine years now, and it continues to be a great service for the community.”

The Safe-Ride-Home initiative is made possible by the financial contribution of R & K Distributors. For more information about Safe-Ride-Home, or to schedule a reservation please call (903) 753-2287 ext. 10 or visit our website at www.longviewtransit.com.