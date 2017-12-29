Greenville police identifies 7-year-old homicide victim

Authorities have identified the seven-year-old boy killed in Greenville as Kaden Green.

According to McKinney police, around 2:45 a.m. Friday, they were contacted by the Greenville Police Department regarding a capital murder warrant for Brooke Ashley Craig, 26, in connection with a homicide that occurred in Greenville.

Officials say McKinney officers located the suspect vehicle leaving a store on Hardin at Eldorado and initiated a stop. The suspect vehicle fled, leading officers on a chase through several residential areas until turning down a dead-end street.

Police say the vehicle then attempted to back up but struck the front end of one of their police units causing minor damage.

Craig and a passenger in the vehicle, Cameron Castillo, were taken into custody at 3:40 a.m.A Child Protective Services spokeswoman says the passenger is the child's father but that Craig is not the child's mother.

Castillo was charged with a parole violation. Both were taken to the Collin County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.