Road reopens after truck crashes into train in Longview

The Longview Police Department says Estes Parkway is now clear after a wreck involving a pickup and a Union Pacific engine.

The wreck happened in the 4000 block of Estes Pkwy around 4:45 a.m., according to Longview Police.

The railroad crossing lights were on and the train was moving across Estes Pkwy, when a Dodge pickup, traveling northbound, struck the train.

There were minor injuries sustained by the two occupants of the vehicle.

The roadway is closed in both directions. Police say the road should be reopened by 6:30 a.m. Traffic using this roadway should seek alternate routes.

