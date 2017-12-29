Friday's Weather: Cloudy and cold with south winds 5-10 mph. Highs in the upper 40s

The work week wraps up with cold and cloudy conditions. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s. Winds will be light, flowing in from the south at 5-10 mph. Overnight temperatures will fall near 40 degrees.

Saturday will be another cloudy day. A cold front will charge through East Texas Saturday. The frontal passage will usher in arctic air from the north. As the cooler and drier air mass moves it, chances for precipitation increases. Saturday could see drizzle in the morning but as the day rolls on rain will increase and intensify. Wintry precipitation is possible Saturday night into Sunday. The area could experience freezing rain/ sleet. Monday would even see some wintry mix, but this all depends on the amount of moisture available along with the right temperatures through the atmosphere as the precipitation falls.

First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Sunday evening through Wednesday morning because of bitterly cold conditions. The colder air from the north will really kick in on Sunday and days after as more arctic air flows in. Temperatures will be near freezing or below throughout these days.

Monday brings with it a chance to reunite with sunshine as we begin 2018. Mostly sunny skies will stick around through the first half of the work week. Throughout the upcoming work week, winds will flow from a northerly direction, advecting cool air into East Texas. Highs will rise back into the 40s by Wednesday.

