Child shot, killed in Hunt County

GREENVILLE, TX (KLTV) -

North Texas detectives are investigating the death of a 7 year old child.

According to the City of Greenville, the child was brought to the emergency room at Hunt Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

The child died a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.

