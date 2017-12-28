Kilgore man shot on Christmas Eve remembered in his community

A Kilgore man who was fatally shot on Christmas Eve is being remembered by his family and the community as a giving man.

Thursday, Alice Hunt remembered her son Waylon Hunt, 37, of Kilgore, and the legacy he left behind. Hunt said her son was involved in his community and was seen as a father figure by many in the community.

Family members say Waylon Hunt died after being shot by his cousin.

Marvin Durrell Sanders, 37, of Kilgore, was booked into the Rusk County Jail on a charge of murder on Monday, judicial records show.

Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price says the shooting occurred Sunday while the family was watching a Dallas Cowboys football game and the victim was shot in the back of the head.

Alice said her son's death leaves a void not only in her heart but in the hearts of community members across Kilgore. She said her son always took care of her.

"I couldn't have asked for a better son; he was our backbone," she said. "I mean I love both of my children but [...] he was always there for me; Waylon had me."

Growing up, Waylon was a good kid; his mom said he only got in trouble for one thing.

"So the only problems we ever had with Waylon were curfew," she said. "We would tell him what time to come home and he wouldn't leave Bridget."



Waylon and his wife Bridget knew each other since childhood. They started dating in middle school and were married for sixteen years. Waylon also leaves behind two daughters; Bria Hunt, 18, and Whitney Hunt, 14.

"He was a wonderful husband [and] father; I couldn't ask for a better father-figure," Bridget said.

The family said they are still trying to come to terms with what happened.

"I'm trying to stay strong for our girls but also at the same time not be selfish, saying he took a part of me because Waylon was my soulmate; we were best friends," she said.

Bridget said she hopes people smile and remember the good times when they think of her husband.

"I just try to think everything happens for a reason but I would think he would want his family to carry on his legacy cause he loved people; he loved the community," she said.

