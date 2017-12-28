Pork Chops with Red Onion & Apple Marmalade by Sabor a Pasion Estate and Vineyard

Chef Simon Webster shares with us a fabulous, elegant dish that you can make in your own kitchen. Perfect for New Year's Eve supper!



Pork Chops with Red Onion & Apple Marmalade

2 pork chops

2 tablespoons butter



1 red onion, sliced thin

1 tablespoon sugar

1 honey crisp apple, cored and sliced thin

1 clove garlic, minced

1 cup red wine

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon each salt and black pepper

Add butter to a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and sauté, while stirring for 2 minutes. Add sugar and stir to coat. Add the apple and garlic and sauté until tender. Add the wine. Let it reduce to almost dry. Add the broth and stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Serve over pork chops that have been grilled or roasted to desired doneness.

Recipe by Chef Simon Webster, Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard, Palestine, TX, 903-729-9500