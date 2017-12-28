More flu-related deaths reported in Dallas County

From the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting the fourth and fifth flu-related deaths in Dallas County for the 2017-18 season.

The fourth patient was a 59-year-old resident of Dallas. The fifth patient was an 81-year-old resident of Irving. Both patients died after complications from the seasonal flu. For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, DCHHS does not provide additional identifying information.

“Older adults, individuals with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children and infants are more vulnerable to flu illness. With influenza activity on the rise, individuals in these groups should take special precaution as we continue throughout the season,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, Dallas County health authority/medical director.



“The seasonal flu vaccine is still the number one recommendation andfirst line of defense to protect yourself and your family against the flu," said Tammara Scroggins, asst.director public health communicable disease. “It takes approximately two weeks for your body to build immunity once you've received the vaccination."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all persons aged 6 months and older, with rare exception. Individuals should discuss flu vaccine concerns with a health care provider.

The flu vaccine DCHHS provides is an all-in-one shot that protects against multiple flu strains including the H1N1virus.

The adult vaccine is given in the adult immunization clinic on the first floor at the DCHHS building located at 2377 N. Stemmons Frwy in Dallas. The children’s vaccine is available at all DCHHS immunization clinics.

Clinic hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments aren’t necessary. For more information call 214-819-2162.



Several simple things can help prevent the spread of seasonal influenza: