Federal grand jury indicts Longview man on meth charges

A Longview man faces federal meth charges following a grand jury indictment.

Darren Jerome Bell, 45, is charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the text of the indictment, Bell distributed more than five grams of meth on the following dates in 2016: Feb. 17, March 9, April 21 and May 17.

Bell faces up to 40 years in prison on the charges.

He was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Dec. 3. The indictment was unsealed Friday.

He is scheduled for an arraignment and detention hearing on Jan. 3.

