TxDOT treating East Texas roads for upcoming weather

The Texas Department of Transportation is preparing some East Texas roads and bridges for potentially severe weather.

Crews are spraying major highways, bridges and overpasses with a brine solution.

According to TxDOT, “The solution is a mixture of salt and water that binds to the pavement and helps prevent any precipitation from freezing on the pavement and structures. The treatment will appear as light white lines on the pavement."

Portions of Interstate 20, Highway 271 and some major local bridges and roadways are being treated.

"Pretreating roadways and bridges with brine has proven to be an effective way to prevent early icing," a TxDOT official said. "The brine mixes with the precipitation creating a solution that requires much lower temperatures to freeze. The brine solution is also much more environmentally friendly than using rock salt on roadways.”

TxDOT reminds motorists to use caution while driving in winter weather and slow down as needed. Drivers should never slam on their brakes during winter weather because it can cause their vehicle to begin skidding.

To view more winter driving tips, visit the TxDOT website.

