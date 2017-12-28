Jason's Deli: Credit card numbers used at some locations show on 'dark web'

Jason's Deli warning customers their credit cards may be compromised (Source: Jason's Deli website)

Jason's Deli is warning customers that some of their credit card information may have been compromised.

The company issued a statement on their website.

They say they have been notified that "a large quantity of payment card information" had been for sale on the dark web, and some of them may have come from various Jason's Deli locations.

Jason's Deli says they have activated a response plan to determine if there was a breach and if there is any continuing threat.

Jason's Deli says customers should monitor their accounts and report any suspicious activity to their card issuer.

Anyone with questions can contact Jason's Deli customer service by email or by calling 409-838-1976.

Jason's Deli has 266 restaurants in 28 states. They are headquartered in Texas.

