Father gifts son with chance to hear mother's voice again

ORLANDO, FL (KLTV) - A father's heartwarming gesture for his son is going viral.

For Christmas, Florida father Antonio Vargas gifted his son with something priceless - the chance to hear his mother's voice again.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Vargas shared a video of him prepping a Build-A-Bear monkey for his son, Antonio Vargas Jr. The bear plays his mother's voice.

His son's reaction to the gift quickly went viral. Vargas Sr. wrote about the videos, describing the emotional journey of prepping the bear.

"This is a real big touching moment as a parent, prepping this monkey to have a heartbeat and to speak to my son, so that my son can hear his mother's voice again. She passed away on 4th of July. We always called our son our little monkey. So on Christmas Day his dream came true!!! I love my little man with all my heart, Daddy loves you ..."

The full video was also posted to Vargas Jr.'s YouTube account.

KLTV has reached out to Vargas for comment.

