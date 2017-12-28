Tyler PD identifies robber caught after fleeing gas station on foot

From Tyler Police Department:

On 12/28/17 at approximately 10:45am Tyler Police responded to the Shamrock gas station located at 2431 ESE Loop 323 on report of an aggravated robbery. A male entered the store brandishing a silver revolver and took money from the register. The suspect then fled from the store.

Tyler Police officers that responded saw a suspect matching the description run northbound across the loop. The suspect refused to stop and ran from officers on foot. He threw down a backpack during the chase and was captured in the parking lot at 3320 Troup Hwy. A silver revolver was found in the backpack and cash was found in his pockets that he said came from the gas station. He was identified as Christian Jolley, 20 years of age from Nacogdoches. Jolley was booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Evading Arrest/Detention. Bonds have not yet been set.

The case has been turned over to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.

Previous story:

A robbery suspect has been caught after running from Tyler police.

According to Tyler police's public information officer, Andy Erbaugh, a man suspected of robbing a superfood mart has been captured after authorities say he fled from police.

The robbery occurred in the 2400 block of E. Southeast Loop 323

At this time, they are conducting an investigation and interviewing the suspect.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

