Fire chief: Cherokee County oil well fire extinguished

An oil well fire that burned overnight near Love's Lookout in Cherokee County has now been extinguished.

North Cherokee Volunteer Fire Dep. Chief Danny Rozell says the fire burned overnight and is now out. Crews used foam to extinguish the blaze and the scene is expected to be clear within 45 minutes.

Wednesday evening, a glow lit up the sky between Mixon and Mount Selman. Firefighters at the scene said an oil tank caught fire and blew up.

North Cherokee Volunteer Fire Department, Troup Fire Department, and a Smith County Fire Battalion assisted.

The oil company will be investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

