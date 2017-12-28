Firefighters working structure fire in Longview - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Firefighters working structure fire in Longview

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

Crews are responded to a Thursday morning fire in Longview.

About 9:40 a.m., Longview Fire Department crews were working a structure fire in the 600 block of East Birdsong Street.

It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time or if the home was occupied. KLTV will provide updates as more information is released.

