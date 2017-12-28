Two arrested after bikes, tools stolen from Longview home

Police have arrested two men they say burglarized a storage building outside of a Longview home.



According to Longview police, officers responded to an alarm call around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 900 block of Cole Dr.



Authorities say officers found both men in possession of bicycles, tools, and a compressor, which were allegedly taken from a storage building outside of the victim's home.

Arthur Ray Delagarza Murphy, 25, of Longview and Nathan Ray Alexander, 21, of Longview were arrested for the alleged burglary. Police say all of the stolen property was recovered and returned.



