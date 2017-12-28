DPS releases ID of Tyler baby killed in crash

DPS has released the names of most involved in a three-vehicle wreck on State Highway 64 west of Tyler on Wednesday.

Eleven-month-old Jaylyn Howland, of Tyler, died at a Tyler hospital, following the wreck which occurred at 5:35 p.m.

According to DPS, the preliminary investigation shows Jason Howland, 36, of Tyler, was driving a 2004 Jeep Liberty west on SH 64 in the inside lane, two miles west of Tyler. Timoteo Villedas-Rosales, 49, of Tyler, was driving a 1996 Mazda Protege in the outside lane. Howland became distracted and drove into the outside lane and hit the Mazda, overcorrected to the left and swerved into the eastbound lane and struck a 2006 Toyota Tundra, driven by Douglas Harris, 43, of Tyler.

Harris is listed in stable condition at a Tyler hospital.

Howland and another passenger were not injured in the wreck. Jaylyn and three other child passengers, two aged 5 and one aged 4, were in the Jeep. The three other children are listed in stable condition in a Tyler hospital.

Everyone involved were restrained. According to the DPS report, Jaylyn was properly restrained in a car seat.

