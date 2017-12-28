Freedom Fighters: Cleo Swartz

Cleo Swartz was 18 and just out of high school when he enlisted in the Navy.

200 new recruits took tests that day for a program named after Admiral Hallaway. At the end of the day, only two recruits were left.

"So of the two of us out of 200 of those that flunked the test that day got to be in the program."

The first part of the program sent Swartz to Colgate College for two years. However, after he completed his five-year program and received his wings, he and others in the program were asked to stay for just one more month. That stretched into two and a half years because the Korean War had broken out.

"We worked with the front line troops as close air support or we were assigned targets and we were able to carry bombs up to 500 pounds and or rockets and of course we had six machine guns on the plane. We were doing tree level flying right down on top of them."

Swartz says although he never saw even one enemy fighter plane during the course of the war, there were enough challenges in other areas.

"Probably the toughest thing I ever did was night gear landing. You've got to land the airplane in pitch black that was before the jet age but jets had just come in."

Landing on aircraft carriers, even with plenty of light, is difficult enough, but carriers are the surfaces of modern warfare.

Although Cleo Swartz hadn't planned on making a career of the Navy when he first joined, he has served our country well for over 20 years.

"I'm proud to have been a pilot and proud to have been a Navy fighter pilot."

