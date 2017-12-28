Thursday's Weather: Grab your coat! Mostly cloudy and cold today. Highs in the low 40s

Temperatures are cold this morning! The area is hanging out in the 30s this morning, so grab a coat before heading out the door. East Texas will have a mix of sun and cloud, with mostly the northern half being sunnier than the southern half of the area. Winds are coming in from the northeast at 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs will make it into the low 40s.

The wind direction will shift tomorrow to a southerly flow. The change in wind direction will bring in warmer air from the south. Highs will rise near 50 degrees Saturday. A cold front will slide through East Texas throughout the day Saturday. More cloud cover will build in and there is a small chance for rain as well. The cooler air from the frontal passage will really kick in Sunday. Sunday will also be mostly cloudy with a small chance for rain. Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 30s, near 40 degrees. Highs in the 30s will hang around for the first few days of the new year. First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Sunday through Tuesday. Temperatures throughout these days will be near freezing. The National Weather Service has suggested issuing a freeze warning for Monday. Wintry mix could also be a possibility this weekend. Snow is not looking likely, but freezing rain and sleet or the bigger possibilities.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring back plentiful sunshine to East Texas. Highs will return to the 40s by Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.