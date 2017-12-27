Oil tank explodes near Love's Lookout, lights up sky

A glow lit up the sky in East Texas briefly when a fire took place in the area between Mixon and Mount Selman.

According to firefighters at the scene, an oil tank caught fire and blew up near Love's Lookout.

North Cherokee Volunteer Firefighters, Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and DPS troopers all responded.

No injuries are being reported.

North Cherokee Volunteer Fire Chief Danny Rozell tells KLTV they are currently waiting at the scene for the oil company to get there. For now though, it's still burning.

Viewers who happened to capture pics of the sky as the explosion happened can send them to news@kltv.com to be added to this story.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.