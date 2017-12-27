Cowboys sign East Texan KD Cannon to practice squad

Apart of a loaded East Texas draft class from 2017, wide receiver KD Cannon ended up not hearing his named called last April. But, the Mount Pleasant product has had numerous opportunities as undrafted free agent.



Cannon's latest chance to make it in the NFL comes with the Cowboys. After working out the former Baylor Bear last week, Dallas has signed Cannon to the practice squad.



The East Texan, who has spent time with the 49ers, Rams, and Jets has yet to make an official roster.



In three seasons at Baylor, Cannon racked up over 3,100 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.