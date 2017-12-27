Cowboys sign East Texan KD Cannon to practice squad

Whitehouse product Patrick Mahomes II will make his first career NFL start on Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs.More >>
Apart of a loaded East Texas draft class from 2017, wide receiver KD Cannon ended up not hearing his named called last April. But, the Mount Pleasant product has had numerous opportunities as undrafted free agent. Cannon's latest chance to make it in the NFL comes with the Cowboys.More >>
Hoping to follow in the footsteps of Patrick Mahomes, his former quarterback at Texas Tech, wide receive Keke Coutee is taking the steps necessary to prepare for the next level. Earlier this week, the Lufkin product announced he will forgo his senior year and enter the NFL Draft. On Wednesday, Coutee signed on with the agency Young Money APAA Sports and Entertainment.More >>
Texas Tech wide receiver Dylan Cantrell has played his last college game and now the senior is preparing for the next level. The Whitehouse product signed with agent Erik Burkhardt on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
