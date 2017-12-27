Cowboys sign East Texan KD Cannon to practice squad - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Cowboys sign East Texan KD Cannon to practice squad

Cannon has been signed to the Cowboys practice squad. Cannon has been signed to the Cowboys practice squad.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX (KLTV) -

Apart of a loaded East Texas draft class from 2017, wide receiver KD Cannon ended up not hearing his named called last April. But, the Mount Pleasant product has had numerous opportunities as undrafted free agent.

Cannon's latest chance to make it in the NFL comes with the Cowboys. After working out the former Baylor Bear last week, Dallas has signed Cannon to the practice squad.

The East Texan, who has spent time with the 49ers, Rams, and Jets has yet to make an official roster.

In three seasons at Baylor, Cannon racked up over 3,100 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Patrick Mahomes to start Sunday for Chiefs

    Patrick Mahomes to start Sunday for Chiefs

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 7:44 PM EST2017-12-28 00:44:17 GMT
    Patrick Mahomes (Source: KLTV)Patrick Mahomes (Source: KLTV)

    Whitehouse product Patrick Mahomes II will make his first career NFL start on Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs.

    More >>

    Whitehouse product Patrick Mahomes II will make his first career NFL start on Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs.

    More >>

  • Cowboys sign East Texan KD Cannon to practice squad

    Cowboys sign East Texan KD Cannon to practice squad

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 7:58 PM EST2017-12-28 00:58:42 GMT
    Cannon has been signed to the Cowboys practice squad.Cannon has been signed to the Cowboys practice squad.

    Apart of a loaded East Texas draft class from 2017, wide receiver KD Cannon ended up not hearing his named called last April. But, the Mount Pleasant product has had numerous opportunities as undrafted free agent. Cannon's latest chance to make it in the NFL comes with the Cowboys.

    More >>

    Apart of a loaded East Texas draft class from 2017, wide receiver KD Cannon ended up not hearing his named called last April. But, the Mount Pleasant product has had numerous opportunities as undrafted free agent. Cannon's latest chance to make it in the NFL comes with the Cowboys.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly